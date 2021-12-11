DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $19.37 Million Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 70.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 366,399 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,474 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $19,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.47.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $41.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $41.56 and a 1 year high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.99) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

