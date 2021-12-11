DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $15.59 Million Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $15,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,996,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in VeriSign by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 106,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,784,000 after acquiring an additional 10,802 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in VeriSign by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in VeriSign in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,030,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in VeriSign by 381.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after acquiring an additional 32,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total value of $642,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.84, for a total value of $297,721.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,065 shares of company stock worth $9,477,611. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on VRSN. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

VRSN stock opened at $244.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.15 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $227.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.68. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.60 and a fifty-two week high of $248.22.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $334.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.02 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 46.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

