DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 11.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 296,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,737 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Centene were worth $18,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Centene by 90.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Centene in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 86.2% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Centene by 50.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Centene stock opened at $78.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.51. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.16 and a fifty-two week high of $79.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centene news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 8,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $582,130.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $211,629.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,172,047 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CNC. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital began coverage on Centene in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Centene from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen began coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.53.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

