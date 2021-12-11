DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 23,368 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,636 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,368 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $20,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMO. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1,001.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 27,277 shares during the period. 41.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $109.07 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $73.69 and a twelve month high of $112.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.06. The company has a market capitalization of $70.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.08. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $1.041 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 36.23%.

Several analysts have recently commented on BMO shares. TD Securities raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Bank of Montreal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

