Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.42

Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42, with a volume of 112990 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 22.45 and a quick ratio of 21.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$94.70 million and a P/E ratio of -26.88.

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company holds interest in the Tepal gold-copper project located in MichoacÃ¡n state, Mexico; and the Lagartos project that consists of 14 concessions with a total area of approximately 800 hectares located in Zacatecas Silver District.

