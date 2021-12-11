DEEPSPACE (DPS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $59,798.00

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. DEEPSPACE has a total market cap of $20.51 million and approximately $59,798.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DEEPSPACE has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. One DEEPSPACE coin can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000799 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00056520 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,004.04 or 0.08244442 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.51 or 0.00081361 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00057469 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,543.68 or 0.99953042 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002792 BTC.

DEEPSPACE Coin Profile

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame . DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DEEPSPACE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEPSPACE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEEPSPACE using one of the exchanges listed above.

