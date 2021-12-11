DeepBrain Chain Price Reaches $0.0046 on Exchanges (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. During the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded 24.4% lower against the dollar. One DeepBrain Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. DeepBrain Chain has a market cap of $14.82 million and $703,561.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001709 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00056609 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Profile

DeepBrain Chain (CRYPTO:DBC) is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain . The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org . DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

