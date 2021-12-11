Deborah Marriott Harrison Sells 7,250 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total transaction of $1,142,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $160.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.14. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.50 and a 52 week high of $171.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.37 billion, a PE ratio of 113.25 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 6.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 367,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,205,000 after buying an additional 22,353 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 50.9% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 155.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 47.7% during the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Marriott International during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,193,000. 58.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.57.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.