Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Shares Up 6.5%

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) shot up 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.70 and last traded at $19.15. 6,242 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 117,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.98.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.62.
In related news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $172,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 97,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $1,763,340.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,547 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,124 in the last quarter.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $33,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 376,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DAWN)
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.
