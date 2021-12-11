Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Shares Up 6.5%

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) shot up 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.70 and last traded at $19.15. 6,242 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 117,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.62.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05). Analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $172,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 97,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $1,763,340.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,547 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,124 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $33,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 376,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.