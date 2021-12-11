David Groberman Purchases 463,752 Shares of HeraMED Limited (ASX:HMD) Stock

HeraMED Limited (ASX:HMD) insider David Groberman purchased 463,752 shares of HeraMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$9.28 ($6.54) per share, for a total transaction of A$4,303,618.56 ($3,030,717.30).

The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19.

Get HeraMED alerts:

About HeraMED

HeraMED Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells foetal heart beat monitors and other pregnancy monitoring solutions for home use in Australia, Europe, and Israel. The company provides HeraBEAT, a fetal heart rate monitor principally for use by an expectant mother to monitor their fetus' heartbeat.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for HeraMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeraMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.