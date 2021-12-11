Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Bought by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 537,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,947 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Datadog were worth $75,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at $2,394,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 8.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Datadog during the third quarter worth about $295,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the third quarter worth about $787,000. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Datadog by 8.8% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares during the period. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $174.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.78. The company has a market cap of $54.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,246.77 and a beta of 1.04. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.73 and a 12 month high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Datadog from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Datadog from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.55.

In related news, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 1,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.55, for a total value of $225,644.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total value of $182,126.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,842,777 shares of company stock worth $464,577,250 in the last three months. 20.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

