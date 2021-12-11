DA Davidson Lowers Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Price Target to C$48.00

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SNMSF. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.22.

Shares of SNMSF opened at $33.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.04. Spin Master has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

