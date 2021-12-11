DA Davidson Lowers Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Price Target to C$48.00

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SNMSF. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.22.

Shares of SNMSF opened at $33.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.04. Spin Master has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

