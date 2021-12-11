Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.00 Million

Brokerages predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) will report $6.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.57 million and the lowest is $440,000.00. Cytokinetics reported sales of $6.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full-year sales of $21.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.27 million to $23.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $40.01 million, with estimates ranging from $21.00 million to $84.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cytokinetics.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 1,061.13% and a negative return on equity of 204.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Cytokinetics from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.92.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $75,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $170,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 253,736 shares of company stock valued at $9,683,661 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 13.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,262,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,545 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 121.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,488,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,250,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,123,000 after purchasing an additional 108,816 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 24.1% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,014,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,752,000 after purchasing an additional 585,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,648,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,641,000 after purchasing an additional 53,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK traded up $1.07 on Wednesday, hitting $36.10. The stock had a trading volume of 868,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,531. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.21. Cytokinetics has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $42.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 6.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.90.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

