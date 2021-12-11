CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Sets New 52-Week High at $97.19

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $97.19 and last traded at $96.58, with a volume of 303267 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.10.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CVS Health from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on CVS Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.19.

Get CVS Health alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $130.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 34.97%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspen Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $381,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,205 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 209,826 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $17,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 348.7% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 170,299 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $14,452,000 after purchasing an additional 132,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 13,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.