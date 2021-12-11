Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) Shares Down 7.4%

Cue Health Inc (NASDAQ:HLTH)’s stock price fell 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.85 and last traded at $10.94. 11,607 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 908,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.82.

The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cue Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:HLTH)

Cue Health Inc is a health technology company. It offers individuals, enterprises, government agencies and healthcare provides access to lab-quality diagnostic testing at home, at work or at the point-of-care, all in a device. Cue Health Inc is headquartered in San Diego.

