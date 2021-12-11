Cubic Asset Management LLC Increases Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 28.4% in the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,885,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.2% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 18,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $25,113,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $128.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.65. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.51 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

