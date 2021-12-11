Cubic Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,250 Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,237.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000.

Shares of SCHZ stock opened at $53.96 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.39 and a 1-year high of $56.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.49.

