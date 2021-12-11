Cubic Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 145.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth $55,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $67.27 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.22 and a fifty-two week high of $70.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.31.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

