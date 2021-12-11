Cubic Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,405 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MOD. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 9.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 31.1% in the second quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 15.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 16,745 shares in the last quarter. 87.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MOD. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Modine Manufacturing from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of MOD opened at $10.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.13 million, a PE ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Modine Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $18.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.87.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $478.90 million for the quarter. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a positive return on equity of 18.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

