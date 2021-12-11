Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRWN) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of Crown Capital Partners Inc. (TSE:CRWN) traded up 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$6.98 and last traded at C$6.98. 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 5,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.95.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Crown Capital Partners from C$6.00 to C$7.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Acumen Capital upped their price objective on Crown Capital Partners from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$58.82 million and a PE ratio of -126.91.

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, special situations, management and leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations, mezzanine, bridge loans, and growth capital investments in private and public middle market companies. The firm also provides leveraged working capital loan and also invests in the form of royalties.

