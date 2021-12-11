CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 9.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth $443,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,595,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total value of $798,425.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,426 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.95, for a total value of $17,582,060.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,296 shares of company stock valued at $41,929,288 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $198.60 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.67 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a PE ratio of -211.27 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.74.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. BTIG Research cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.96.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

