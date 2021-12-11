Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 545 Shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in POSCO were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in POSCO by 3.6% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in POSCO by 133.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in POSCO by 4.2% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in POSCO by 6.1% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in POSCO by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period.

PKX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. UBS Group cut POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NYSE:PKX opened at $60.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. POSCO has a 12-month low of $54.40 and a 12-month high of $92.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.61 and its 200 day moving average is $70.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.876 per share. This is a boost from POSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. POSCO’s payout ratio is presently 31.53%.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

