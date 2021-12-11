Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 554.8% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after buying an additional 41,752 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 7,751 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 27,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, November 1st. DNB Markets lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.50.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $114.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.73. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $66.59 and a twelve month high of $115.95.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

