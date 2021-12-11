Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AQN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 93.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.0% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter worth about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AQN opened at $13.88 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $17.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.342 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 70.10%.

Several research analysts recently commented on AQN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

