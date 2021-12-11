Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cerner by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Cerner by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cerner by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Cerner by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cerner by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cerner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.55.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $74.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $67.96 and a twelve month high of $84.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.83 and its 200 day moving average is $76.03.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 51.16%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

