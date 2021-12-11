Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,017 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,361,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,291,034,000 after acquiring an additional 31,245 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,859,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $750,386,000 after purchasing an additional 130,752 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 12.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,986,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $615,575,000 after buying an additional 445,591 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 22.7% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,304,499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $527,120,000 after buying an additional 611,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,228,416 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $497,109,000 after buying an additional 50,326 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $201.85 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $122.12 and a one year high of $204.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.50 and its 200 day moving average is $169.51.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, November 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KEYS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.38.

In other news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total transaction of $2,556,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 5,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.80, for a total value of $1,014,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 167,353 shares of company stock worth $32,850,550. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

