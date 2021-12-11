Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,017 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Creative Planning grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 10.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 192,919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,794,000 after buying an additional 19,022 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 4.4% during the second quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 92,424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,271,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 10.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 29,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 7.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $201.85 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $122.12 and a one year high of $204.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.50 and its 200 day moving average is $169.51. The stock has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, November 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KEYS. Citigroup boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.38.

In other news, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 101,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $19,825,422.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 19,414 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.17, for a total value of $3,905,514.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,353 shares of company stock valued at $32,850,550. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

