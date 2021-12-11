Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FMS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 673,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,992,000 after purchasing an additional 391,064 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 523,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,771,000 after buying an additional 132,026 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 397,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,381,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 2nd quarter worth $3,234,000. Finally, Tweedy Browne Co LLC increased its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 604,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,148,000 after buying an additional 74,900 shares during the period. 3.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FMS opened at $30.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $29.71 and a 52 week high of $43.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.28 and its 200 day moving average is $37.44.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist lowered their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

