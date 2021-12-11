Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) by 86.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,846,033 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nomura were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Nomura by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nomura by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 32,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Nomura by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 23,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Nomura by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nomura by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Nomura alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nomura from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nomura currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

NYSE NMR opened at $4.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.92. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.00, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.77.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.18). Nomura had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. On average, analysts predict that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.