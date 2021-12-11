Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,448,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $679,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561,967 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,885,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,701,000 after purchasing an additional 963,796 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,394,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,711,000 after purchasing an additional 434,087 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,382,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 75.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,888,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830,020 shares in the last quarter. 41.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on AQN shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

Shares of NYSE:AQN opened at $13.88 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $17.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.342 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 70.10%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

