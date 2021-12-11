Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 3,445 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 8.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WPM. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WPM. KeyCorp began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Raymond James set a $55.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.90.

NYSE WPM opened at $40.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.28. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $49.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.45.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 51.28%. The business had revenue of $268.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

