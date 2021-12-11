Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $586.70 Million

Analysts expect Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) to report sales of $586.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $585.15 million to $588.95 million. Cross Country Healthcare reported sales of $215.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 172.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full-year sales of $1.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $987.47 million to $1.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cross Country Healthcare.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $374.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.91 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 4.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barrington Research upped their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.29.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCRN. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,430,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,132,000 after purchasing an additional 356,832 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 138.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,332,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,750 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,774,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,687,000 after purchasing an additional 34,574 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,187,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,613,000 after purchasing an additional 98,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 691,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,410,000 after acquiring an additional 43,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $25.58. The company had a trading volume of 218,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,136. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $29.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.14 million, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.01.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

