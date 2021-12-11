Critical Review: ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF) and Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV)

Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) and ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Pharma-Bio Serv has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATIF has a beta of -1.17, meaning that its share price is 217% less volatile than the S&P 500.

16.4% of Pharma-Bio Serv shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.0% of ATIF shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of Pharma-Bio Serv shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pharma-Bio Serv and ATIF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pharma-Bio Serv 14.98% 13.10% 10.04% ATIF N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pharma-Bio Serv and ATIF’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pharma-Bio Serv $21.56 million 1.07 $2.05 million $0.13 7.54 ATIF $690,000.00 44.97 -$14.88 million N/A N/A

Pharma-Bio Serv has higher revenue and earnings than ATIF.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Pharma-Bio Serv and ATIF, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pharma-Bio Serv 0 0 0 0 N/A ATIF 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Pharma-Bio Serv beats ATIF on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pharma-Bio Serv

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. engages in the provision of technical compliance consulting service and microbiological and chemical laboratory testing services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, medical device and biotechnology industries. It operates through the following business segments: Puerto Rico Technical Compliance Consulting; United States Technical Compliance Consulting; Europe Technical Compliance Consulting. The company was founded in February, 1993 and is headquartered in Dorado, Puerto Rico.

About ATIF

ATIF Holdings Ltd. is a holding and consulting company. It provides financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises. The firm operates through the following segments: Business Advisory and Consulting Services, Multi-Channel Advertising Services, Event Planning and Execution Services, and Movie Theater Operation Services. ATIF Holdings was founded on January 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

