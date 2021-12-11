Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) a €2.50 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €2.50 ($2.81) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ISP has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.90 ($3.26) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €2.90 ($3.26) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.65 ($2.98) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays set a €3.10 ($3.48) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.00 ($3.37) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €2.77 ($3.11).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1-year low of €2.39 ($2.69) and a 1-year high of €3.23 ($3.63).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

