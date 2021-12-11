CPUchain Hits Market Capitalization of $41,631.18 (CPU)

CPUchain (CURRENCY:CPU) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. CPUchain has a market cap of $41,631.18 and $16.00 worth of CPUchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CPUchain has traded down 41.5% against the dollar. One CPUchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00056608 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,917.48 or 0.08189558 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.26 or 0.00082080 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,892.47 or 1.00119980 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00056229 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002764 BTC.

CPUchain Profile

CPUchain launched on July 7th, 2019. CPUchain’s total supply is 58,032,675 coins. The official message board for CPUchain is medium.com/cpuchain . The Reddit community for CPUchain is /r/cpuchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CPUchain is cpuchain.org . CPUchain’s official Twitter account is @cpuchain

Buying and Selling CPUchain

