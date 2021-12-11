Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target Cut to $186.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $280.00 to $186.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $232.43.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

COUP stock opened at $155.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of -35.74 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $219.20 and its 200-day moving average is $230.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $154.22 and a 1 year high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $185.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.88 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.08, for a total value of $262,970.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,093 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $268,888.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,418 shares of company stock valued at $40,838,376. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 64.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 195.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.