Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) and N-able (NYSE:NABL) Head-To-Head Comparison

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) and N-able (NYSE:NABL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Coupa Software and N-able’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coupa Software $541.64 million 21.44 -$180.12 million ($4.70) -33.08 N-able N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

N-able has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coupa Software.

Profitability

This table compares Coupa Software and N-able’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coupa Software -49.52% -15.58% -4.95% N-able N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.9% of N-able shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Coupa Software shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Coupa Software and N-able, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coupa Software 1 6 14 1 2.68 N-able 0 1 5 0 2.83

Coupa Software presently has a consensus target price of $231.16, suggesting a potential upside of 48.66%. N-able has a consensus target price of $17.33, suggesting a potential upside of 39.45%. Given Coupa Software’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Coupa Software is more favorable than N-able.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc. engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

N-able Company Profile

N-Able Technologies International, Inc. provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

