Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS.

Shares of COST stock traded up $34.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $558.82. 6,323,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,229,838. The firm has a market cap of $246.90 billion, a PE ratio of 49.58, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $561.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $501.71 and a 200 day moving average of $450.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

Several analysts recently commented on COST shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $531.38.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Costco Wholesale stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 91,694 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.40% of Costco Wholesale worth $2,447,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

