Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Trims Position in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,019 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 7.9% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 17,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 162,591 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 6.5% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 37,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 7.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM opened at $21.62 on Friday. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 12-month low of $11.19 and a 12-month high of $25.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -166.29 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.07.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -1,169.14%.

VNOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $58,336.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

