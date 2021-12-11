Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Takes $264,000 Position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HMN. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 142.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 125,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 73,541 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 382,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,316,000 after acquiring an additional 26,412 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert Stricker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $40,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $133,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,858 shares of company stock worth $195,346 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMN stock opened at $38.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.38. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52 week low of $36.36 and a 52 week high of $44.74.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $329.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.85 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 8.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

