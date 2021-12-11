Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Sells 900 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 19.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SIG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 228.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the second quarter worth $114,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 15.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the second quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the third quarter worth $217,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SIG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.14.

NYSE:SIG opened at $87.97 on Friday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a one year low of $24.92 and a one year high of $111.92. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.71. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 50.61%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total transaction of $2,053,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Oded Edelman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $901,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,139 shares of company stock worth $7,707,694 over the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

