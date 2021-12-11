Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $1,654,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $960,000. EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 326,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after purchasing an additional 34,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen T. Boswell bought 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.76 per share, for a total transaction of $149,552.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank Sorrentino III sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $1,023,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,200 shares of company stock worth $2,421,054. Company insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

ConnectOne Bancorp stock opened at $32.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.81 and a 1-year high of $35.50. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.32.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 39.20%. The firm had revenue of $72.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.94%.

ConnectOne Bancorp Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB).

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.