Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 41,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.89.

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $51.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.57. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.88 and a fifty-two week high of $56.90.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $2.89. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 22.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 712.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 19.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.