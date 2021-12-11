Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Invests $325,000 in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 21,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 131.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 129.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MGIC Investment in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MGIC Investment in the second quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in MGIC Investment in the second quarter valued at $150,000. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other MGIC Investment news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni purchased 5,000 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $70,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

MTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley boosted their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.07.

Shares of NYSE MTG opened at $14.30 on Friday. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $11.56 and a 1-year high of $16.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.44 and a 200-day moving average of $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.73.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 51.30%. The company had revenue of $294.74 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 18.08%.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

