Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alkermes by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,600,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,045,000 after purchasing an additional 731,077 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alkermes by 39.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,036,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654,863 shares during the period. Sarissa Capital Management LP raised its stake in Alkermes by 49.3% during the second quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 11,870,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alkermes by 10.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,954,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,480,000 after purchasing an additional 459,735 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in Alkermes by 10.7% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,628,000 after purchasing an additional 376,000 shares during the period. 98.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Alkermes from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.38.

ALKS opened at $21.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.64, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.98. Alkermes plc has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.93 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

