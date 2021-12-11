Convergence Investment Partners LLC Trims Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,463 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,538,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,627,145,000 after purchasing an additional 423,203 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,011,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,235,588,000 after buying an additional 539,878 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,684,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $480,697,000 after buying an additional 149,248 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,066,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,344,000 after buying an additional 431,182 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,396,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $349,396,000 after buying an additional 237,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.65.

NYSE:LYB opened at $89.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.52. The stock has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $84.06 and a 1 year high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company’s revenue was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

