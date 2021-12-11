Convergence Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 35.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,674 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 43,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 18,803 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,330,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,512,000 after purchasing an additional 351,816 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,170,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,290,000 after purchasing an additional 66,736 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 993,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,124,000 after purchasing an additional 91,420 shares during the period. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet raised Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.79.

MS opened at $98.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.87 and a 200 day moving average of $97.66. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $61.86 and a 52-week high of $105.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $176.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.54.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 35.76%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

