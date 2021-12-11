Convergence Investment Partners LLC Acquires 136 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRNA. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 182,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,755 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.35, for a total transaction of $1,411,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total transaction of $8,948,200.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,386,843.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 465,250 shares of company stock worth $155,563,385. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRNA. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.31.

MRNA opened at $257.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $104.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $298.96 and its 200 day moving average is $313.08. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.66 and a 12-month high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. Moderna’s revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.