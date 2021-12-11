Contrasting Select Sands (SLSDF) and Its Peers

Select Sands (OTCMKTS: SLSDF) is one of 35 publicly-traded companies in the “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Select Sands to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Select Sands and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Select Sands $9.70 million -$2.90 million -4.32 Select Sands Competitors $1.38 billion -$58.28 million 4.23

Select Sands’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Select Sands. Select Sands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Select Sands and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Select Sands -2.44% -11.79% -4.58% Select Sands Competitors -96.83% 0.10% 2.48%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Select Sands and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Select Sands 0 0 0 0 N/A Select Sands Competitors 352 1255 1509 33 2.39

As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies have a potential upside of 0.57%. Given Select Sands’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Select Sands has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.1% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Select Sands has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Select Sands’ peers have a beta of 2.15, meaning that their average share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Select Sands peers beat Select Sands on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Select Sands Company Profile

Select Sands Corp. is an industrial silica product company. It is engaged in the business of silica sand quarry and production facilities. The firm focuses on the Ozark project, which is located in Arkansas. The company was founded on July 31, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

