Contrasting Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) and Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT)

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) and Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Myovant Sciences and Summit Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myovant Sciences -164.51% N/A -32.82% Summit Therapeutics -424.58% -82.11% -58.01%

This table compares Myovant Sciences and Summit Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myovant Sciences $59.32 million 22.51 -$255.13 million ($2.61) -5.48 Summit Therapeutics $20.17 million 24.03 -$52.70 million ($0.86) -5.77

Summit Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Myovant Sciences. Summit Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Myovant Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Myovant Sciences and Summit Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Myovant Sciences 0 3 3 0 2.50 Summit Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00

Myovant Sciences presently has a consensus target price of $25.40, indicating a potential upside of 77.50%. Given Myovant Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Myovant Sciences is more favorable than Summit Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Myovant Sciences has a beta of 2.79, indicating that its stock price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit Therapeutics has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.8% of Myovant Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.4% of Summit Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Myovant Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 74.8% of Summit Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Myovant Sciences beats Summit Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer. The company was founded on February 2, 2016 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI. It also develops DDS-01 series to treat infection caused by the bacteria Neisseria gonorrhoeae through Discuva platform; and DDS-04 series to treat Enterobacteriaceae. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

